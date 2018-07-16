Pack’s Doeren ready for fall camp and see what freshman recruits can really do

Team CP3 forward Wendell Moore Jr., the No. 2 player in North Carolina, talks about playing against NY Renaissance and Jalen Lecque, the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina at the EYBL Peach Jam.
Actor Danny McBride once portrayed a minor league baseball player playing for the fictional Myrtle Beach Mermen. Now the real life Myrtle Beach Pelicans want to bring him back for their "Mermen Night." Video courtesy of Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an 80-year-old woman from a cruise ship 150 miles from Wilmington, North Carolina. She was taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment. (Video has no sound.)
A phone scam targeting Horry County residents demands ransom payments for loved ones, but officials say it is a hoax. Some who fell victim talk about their experience and what it was like believing they knew someone held hostage.