Team CP3 forward Wendell Moore, Jr. talks about playing against Jalen Lecque at the EYBL Peach Jam
Shane Benoit of Murrells Inlet got a ransom call yesterday afternoon threatening to kill his wife if he refused to pay the caller $5000. Benoit describes his panic but police found his wife at work unharmed.
A 2,400-square-foot home on the Outer Banks is crumbling into the ocean near the Rodanthe Pier. Video shows part of the home's support structure being torn away by the waves. Video by Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue