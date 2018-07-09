Southern Nash's Zonovan Knight, a member of the N&O All-Metro Football Team, poses for a portait on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
Southern Nash's Zonovan Knight, a member of the N&O All-Metro Football Team, poses for a portait on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Ray Black III newsobserver.com
Running back Zonovan Knight commits to NC State

By Jonas Pope IV

July 09, 2018 04:49 PM

Zonovan Knight, a three-star running back out of Southern Nash High School, committed to N.C. State on Monday.

Knight (6-0, 183) made the announcement two months after decommitting from Duke. Knight picked the Wolfpack over the Blue Devils, East Carolina, Louisville and Tennessee.

Knight is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, and the No. 14 player in North Carolina and the No. 20 running back in the nation. During his junior season with the Firebirds, Knight rushed for 1,877 yards and 27 touchdowns. After two years as a varsity starter, Knight has rushed for 3,019 yards and 45 touchdowns.

He is the second running back in the class of 2019 to commit to N.C. State.

