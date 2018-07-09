Joshua Harris, one of the top defensive tackles in North Carolina, picks NC State

This past April, N.C. State saw four former defensive lineman drafted in the NFL.

The quartet of Bradley Chubb, Justin Jones, B.J. Hill and Kentavius Street formed one of the best defensive lines in the nation last season, each player arriving on campus together in 2014. Dave Doeren is hoping to duplicate that kind of success and is putting together the right pieces in the trenches.

The addition of Person High defensive tackle Joshua Harris might be the final piece. Harris (6-2, 316) verbally committed to the Wolfpack Monday evening, picking N.C. State over Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State.

A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Harris is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to N.C. State this summer. In the class of 2019 he’ll join defensive tackle Zovon Lindsay (Fayetteville), defensive end Savion Jackson (Clayton), and defensive tackle C.J. Clark (New London). Lindsay and Clark are also four-star prospects.





Out of the top five defensive lineman in North Carolina who have committed, three have now committed to N.C. State. Harris is the No. 10 player in North Carolina, and the No. 16 defensive tackle in the nation. In the latest rankings, 247Sports has the Wolfpack class of 2019 ranked at No. 25.

Dave Doeren now has 12 in-state commitments for the class of 2019. The most in-state players Doeren has brought to Raleigh in one class was 16 in 2014, including Street, the top ranked player in that group and Hill.