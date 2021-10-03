Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, talks with catcher Yasmani Grandal during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Lucas Giolito tuned up for the playoffs with a solid start, Yoán Moncada hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

The AL Central champion White Sox are set to begin the postseason at Houston on Thursday in the best-of-five AL Division Series.

Giolito finished his dominant second half by pitching five innings, allowing one run and two hits. He has not permitted more than three runs in any of his last nine starts.

Giolito fanned three and finished the regular season with 201 strikeouts.

“It doesn’t matter what the deficit is, it doesn’t matter what team we’re playing against, we never ever lose confidence in ourselves, we never succumb to pressure,” Giolito said. “Tonight was a really good example of that. That’s what I like to see out of us heading into the playoffs next week.”

Dallas Keuchel, in his second relief appearance of the season for the White Sox, gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while getting just two outs.

Chicago reliever Aaron Bummer (5-5) worked the eighth and Liam Hendricks closed for his 38th save.

Moncada capped a three-RBI performance when he connected with two outs off reliever Kyle Funkouser (7-4).

“This was an exciting game, an exciting comeback and of course an exciting victory” Moncada said. “I would put this one right at the top with all the wins that we got this year.”

Down 4-0, Chicago scored three times in the seventh. Moncada and Gavin Sheets each drove in a run off reliever Jose Urena and Tim Anderson hit an RBI single off Alex Lange.

Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI single off Giolito in the fourth. The Tigers scored three more off Keuchel in the seventh.

Detroit starter Matt Manning pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out seven.

“It was pretty personal for me,” Manning said. “I know I got beat up last time, that was mostly my fault. I just made it personal for myself with my last outing and just really wanted to come in and give our team the best chance to win.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said RHP Evan Marshall (strained flexor) looked good throwing Saturday and the team will see how he feels on Sunday to determine if he’s healthy enough for a spot on the playoff roster.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (13-7, 3.95 ERA) starts the regular season finale. He is 8-0 with a 2.09 ERA in eight career starts against the Tigers. Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-4, 3.95 ERA) hasn’t allowed more than three runs in his last six starts.