Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

American Falls 14, Teton 13

Bishop Kelly 45, Columbia 0

Borah 28, Centennial 7

Buhl 36, Wood River 20

Capital 48, Kuna 21

Castleford 50, Hansen 8

Council 56, Tri-Valley 12

Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 0

Eagle 24, Meridian 23

Emmett 40, Nampa 30

Filer 53, Wendell 9

Gooding 36, Declo 6

Highland 42, Madison 16

Homedale 49, McCall-Donnelly 7

Horseshoe Bend 50, Watersprings 30

Idaho City 42, Greenleaf 20

Idaho Falls 32, Pocatello 20

Jerome 28, Canyon Ridge 22

Kamiah 28, Troy 20

Kellogg 33, Grangeville 21

Kendrick 82, Lewis County 12

Kimberly 49, Mountain Home 28

Lake City 26, Moscow 12

Lakeside 56, Wallace 52

Lapwai 70, Genesee 36

Malad 30, Soda Springs 22

Manson, Wash. 14, Priest River 0

Melba 44, Cole Valley 21

Middleton 43, Ridgevue 19

Minico 30, Burley 15

Mountain View 56, Owyhee 0

Mullan/St. Regis 68, Clark Fork 8

N. Fremont 34, W. Jefferson 22

Nampa Christian 76, Valley 0

Notus 54, Camas County 12

Oakley 54, Murtaugh 0

Orofino 31, Marsing 0

Payette 21, Parma 18

Post Falls 41, Lakeland 14

Prairie 64, Potlatch 28

Preston 27, Blackfoot 26

Raft River 72, Lighthouse Christian 26

Rigby 51, Thunder Ridge 12

Riverside, Wash. 18, Bonners Ferry 12

Rockland 68, Challis 30

Rocky Mountain 49, Skyview 21

Salmon 19, Ririe 12

Sandpoint 42, Lewiston 41, OT

Shelley 21, Hillcrest 19

Shoshone 46, Hagerman 26

Skyline 33, Bonneville 0

Snake River 31, South Fremont 21

Timberlake def. St. Maries, forfeit

Timberline-Weippe 18, Deary 12

Twin Falls 45, Century 10

Vale, Ore. 12, New Plymouth 6

Vallivue 54, Caldwell 12

Weiser 40, Fruitland 18

West Side 42, Bear Lake 8

Wilder 12, Rimrock 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

