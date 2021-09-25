Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 50, Imbler 0
Alsea 49, Siletz Valley Early College 6
Amity 54, Yamhill-Carlton 24
Astoria 8, Stayton 7
Beaverton 55, Southridge 28
Bonanza 38, Tulelake, Calif. 25
Burns 37, Ontario 14
Canby 55, St. Helens 13
Central Linn 76, Oakridge 0
Clackamas 52, Nelson 0
Corvallis 19, Central 14
Crane 56, Elgin 12
Crater 28, Springfield 6
David Douglas def. Barlow, forfeit
Dayton 38, Blanchet Catholic 8
Dufur 42, Enterprise 14
Echo 57, Monument/Dayville 12
Eddyville 53, Jewell 7
Elkton 21, Yoncalla 2
Grant 10, Franklin 7
Henley 16, La Pine 12
Heppner 34, Kennedy 28
Hidden Valley 36, Sweet Home 16
Ione/Arlington 38, Pilot Rock 24
Jefferson PDX 34, Lincoln 14
Jesuit 44, Westview 42
Junction City 52, Pleasant Hill 6
Knappa 41, Clatskanie 0
Lake Oswego 48, Sheldon 17
Lakeridge 30, South Medford 7
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 42, Sherman/Condon Co-op 20
Marist 41, Cascade Christian 16
Mazama 21, Eagle Point 20
McDaniel 20, Wells 12
McKay 31, Forest Grove 28
McNary 41, Bend 21
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 59, South Wasco County 25
Mohawk 54, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 12
Mountainside 28, Sherwood 14
North Eugene 38, Crook County 14
North Medford 31, Liberty 27
North Salem 47, Hillsboro 20
North Valley 35, Elmira 12
Oakland 42, Jefferson 30
Oregon City 30, Century 24
Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 35, Hood River 21
Pine Eagle 45, Huntington 6
Powder Valley 56, Cove 22
Powers 19, Riddle 13
Redmond 77, Parkrose 7
Reedsport 45, Rogue River 6
Regis 60, Gervais 0
Richland, Wash. 48, Hermiston 0
Ridgeview 21, Putnam 13
Roosevelt 22, Milwaukie 14
Roseburg 41, McMinnville 0
Salem Academy 14, Colton 0
Siuslaw 15, Gladstone 7
South Salem 42, Mountain View 35
South Umpqua 41, Philomath 8
St. Mary's 43, Harrisburg 14
St. Paul 67, Camas Valley 22
Summit 26, Sprague 6
Sunset 49, Aloha 0
Thurston 46, Willamette 0
Tigard 27, Newberg 23
Toledo 44, Monroe 36
Tualatin 41, West Salem 7
Union 36, Wallowa 22
Vale 12, New Plymouth, Idaho 6
Warrenton 48, Sutherlin 36
West Albany 42, Crescent Valley 20
West Linn 24, Camas, Wash. 14
Weston-McEwen 12, Stanfield 7
Willamina 70, Corbett 60
Wilsonville 52, Scappoose 41
Woodburn 21, North Marion 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Banks vs. Rainier, ccd.
Coquille vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Creswell vs. Lowell, ccd.
Glendale vs. Gold Beach, ccd.
Klamath vs. Madras, ccd.
Milwaukie vs. Henley, ccd.
