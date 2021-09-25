Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beulah 28, Killdeer 12
Bishop Ryan 37, Stanley 7
Bismarck Century 21, Mandan 14
Bismarck St. Mary's 51, Wahpeton 20
Bottineau 20, St. John 6
Bowman County 14, Dickinson Trinity 7
Cavalier 58, Griggs/Midkota 8
Central Cass 41, Lisbon 8
Central McLean 60, Kidder County 38
Devils Lake 21, Grand Forks Central 15
Dickinson 33, Watford City 14
Divide County 58, Ray/Powers Lake 52
Fargo Davies 27, Bismarck High 0
Fargo North 42, Grand Forks Red River 8
Fargo Shanley 33, Jamestown 13
Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 38, Hatton-Northwood 12
Hankinson 49, Tri-State 6
Hettinger/Scranton 44, Beach 20
Hillsboro/Central Valley 41, Carrington 0
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 60, Alexander 24
Kindred 41, Oak Grove Lutheran 0
LaMoure/L-M 42, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 12
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 37, Harvey-Wells County 30
Maple Valley/Enderlin 32, Richland 0
May-Port CG 50, Larimore 18
Midway-Minto 61, Mandaree 0
Milnor-North Sargent 44, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 26
Minot 31, Williston 0
Mott-Regent 42, Grant Co/Flasher 34, OT
New Rockford-Sheyenne 60, Benson County 22
New Salem-Almont 48, Richardton-Taylor 12
North Prairie 26, TGU 14
Northern Cass 47, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 8
Oakes 32, Linton/HMB 13
Rugby 18, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 6
Sheyenne 36, Bismarck Legacy 7
Shiloh Christian 37, Hazen 30
South Border 28, Napoleon/G-S 8
South Prairie 35, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
Southern McLean 30, Heart River 8
Surrey 36, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 6
Thompson 30, Grafton 16
Valley City 40, Turtle Mountain 0
Velva 20, Nedrose 12
West Fargo 42, Fargo South 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
