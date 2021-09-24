Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archer 38, Dunwoody 0

Athens Academy 45, Hebron Christian Academy 13

Bremen 49, Clarkston 8

Calvary Day 42, Strong Rock Christian 14

Cedar Grove def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit

Crisp County 30, Upson-Lee 8

Elbert County 28, Lincoln County 16

Fellowship Christian School 40, St. Francis 7

Haralson County 56, Banks County 0

Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13

Metter 46, Jenkins County 0

Mill Creek 28, Grayson 14

Miller Grove 72, Druid Hills 12

Mitchell County def. Miller County, forfeit

Mount Vernon 42, George Walton 0

North Florida Christian, Fla. 50, Valwood 44

North Hall 38, West Hall 14

North Oconee 28, Madison County 20

Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0

Pinewood Christian 38, Tiftarea 8

Ringgold 78, Murray County 0

Southwest Georgia Academy 66, Robert Toombs 46

Washington County 46, Lamar County 20

Westlake 26, Shiloh 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grady vs. Villa Rica, ccd.

Midtown vs. Villa Rica, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

