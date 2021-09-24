Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archer 38, Dunwoody 0
Athens Academy 45, Hebron Christian Academy 13
Bremen 49, Clarkston 8
Calvary Day 42, Strong Rock Christian 14
Cedar Grove def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit
Crisp County 30, Upson-Lee 8
Elbert County 28, Lincoln County 16
Fellowship Christian School 40, St. Francis 7
Haralson County 56, Banks County 0
Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13
Metter 46, Jenkins County 0
Mill Creek 28, Grayson 14
Miller Grove 72, Druid Hills 12
Mitchell County def. Miller County, forfeit
Mount Vernon 42, George Walton 0
North Florida Christian, Fla. 50, Valwood 44
North Hall 38, West Hall 14
North Oconee 28, Madison County 20
Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0
Pinewood Christian 38, Tiftarea 8
Ringgold 78, Murray County 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 66, Robert Toombs 46
Washington County 46, Lamar County 20
Westlake 26, Shiloh 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grady vs. Villa Rica, ccd.
Midtown vs. Villa Rica, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
