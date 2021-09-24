Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6

¶ Austin Akins 43, Buda Hays 27

¶ Austin Anderson 38, Pflugerville 27

¶ Baytown Sterling 14, Beaumont United 7

¶ Cypress Ridge 24, Houston Spring Woods 12

¶ Edinburg 34, Mission 14

¶ Euless Trinity 48, Hurst Bell 0

¶ Fort Bend Travis 68, Fort Bend Austin 0

¶ Houston Lamar 49, Houston MSTC 6

¶ Irving Nimitz 27, Richardson 0

¶ Katy 45, Katy Seven Lakes 3

¶ Killeen Harker Heights 49, Killeen Ellison 8

¶ Laredo Alexander 24, Laredo Nixon 7

¶ League City Clear Springs 64, Conroe 27

¶ Longview 56, West Mesquite 28

¶ McAllen 42, Brownsville Porter 28

¶ North Garland 14, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0

¶ Pasadena Dobie 55, Channelview 49

¶ Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Hastings 0

¶ PSJA 42, Edinburg Economedes 7

¶ SA Northside Clark 17, SA Churchill 0

¶ SA Northside Holmes 41, SA Northside Jay 14

¶ SA Northside Taft 42, San Antonio Harlan 35

¶ Smithson Valley 41, New Braunfels 24

¶ Spring Westfield 56, Aldine Davis 0

¶ The Woodlands 62, Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Mexico 0

¶ Weatherford 47, Haltom 16

¶ Weslaco 42, Donna North 3

CLASS 5A=

¶ Angleton 48, Rosenberg Terry 13

¶ Austin LBJ 48, Austin Achieve 6

¶ Barbers Hill 41, Humble Kingwood Park 20

¶ Carrollton Smith 41, Dallas Molina 28

¶ Denton Ryan 27, Frisco Wakeland 3

¶ EP Burges 28, EP Jefferson 22

¶ EP Chapin 43, EP Austin 13

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 16, Manvel 12

¶ Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24

¶ FW Eastern Hills 31, FW Carter-Riverside 20

¶ FW North Side 35, FW South Hills 0

¶ Grapevine 42, Carrollton Creekview 26

¶ Mansfield Timberview 56, Joshua 14

¶ Marble Falls 42, Austin William Travis 8

¶ Mission Memorial 27, Edcouch-Elsa 21

¶ Montgomery 62, Conroe Oak Ridge 32

¶ Pflugerville Connally 52, Bastrop Cedar Creek 28

¶ SA Memorial 34, SA Highlands 30

¶ Willis 35, Klein Collins 28

CLASS 4A=

¶ Andrews 14, Lubbock Estacado 7

¶ Houston Furr 27, Houston Kashmere 14

¶ Houston North Forest 27, Yates 26

¶ Houston Washington 41, Houston Scarborough 0

¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9

CLASS 2A=

¶ McCamey 34, Anthony 2

CLASS 1A=

¶ Aspermont 45, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

¶ Claude 54, Darrouzett 2

¶ Follett 38, Paducah 29

¶ Hedley 72, Lazbuddie 40

¶ May 77, Blum 14

¶ Miami 81, Silverton 31

¶ Morton 49, Lamesa 0

¶ Sterling City 58, Happy 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Grapevine Faith 42, SA Holy Cross 0

OTHER=

¶ FW Benbrook 23, FW Dunbar 12

¶ Houston Heights 50, Houston Westbury 6

¶ Katy Tompkins 32, Katy Cinco Ranch 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

