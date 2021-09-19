Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kelowna
Rockets 4, Royals 1
First Period
1. Kelowna, Szturc 2 (unassisted) 0:26.
Penalties — Irvine Kel (interference) 18:21.
Second Period
2. Kelowna, Lee 1 (Irvine, Quiring) 0:52.
3. Kelowna, Poole 1 (Babcock, Price) 2:21 (pp).
Penalties — Smith Vic (roughing) 2:13; Babcock Kel (tripping) 5:20.
Third Period
4. Kelowna, Irvine 1 (Flamand, Lee) 4:24.
5. Victoria, Newans 1 (Bryks, Derungs) 15:11.
Penalties — Irvine Kel (interference) 17:05.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Victoria: Palmer (L, ), Cunningham (0:00 third, 10 shots, 9 saves). Kelowna: Cristiano (11 shots, 11 saves), Tisdale (W, 0:00 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-3; Kelowna: 1-1.
Referees — Josh Albinati, Carson Mintram. Linesmen — .
Attendance — 1,827 at Kelowna.
Comments