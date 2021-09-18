Darvish, Padres to face Wainwright, Cardinals

San Diego Padres (76-71, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-69, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (8-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 177 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (16-7, 2.88 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Padres -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Diego will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 40-33 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 170 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 32, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 32-40 away from home. San Diego has slugged .398 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .629 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-2. Miles Mikolas earned his first victory and Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for St. Louis. Vince Velasquez took his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 67 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 67 extra base hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jake Cronenworth: (finger).