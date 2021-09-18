Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 38, Soda Springs 20

American Falls 23, Parma 18

Bear Lake 46, Ririe 0

Bishop Kelly 42, Nampa 21

Blackfoot 17, Skyline 13

Bonners Ferry 35, Orofino 0

Borah 54, Boise 42

Burley 36, Kimberly 21

Camas County 72, Shoshone 26

Carey 62, Challis 6

Castleford 52, Murtaugh 22

Clark Fork 39, Lakeside 22

Columbia 52, Caldwell 12

Council 48, Timberline-Weippe 22

Declo 24, Buhl 12

Dietrich 74, Hansen 34

Emmett 28, Ridgevue 0

Filer 14, Wood River 7

Genesee 50, Clearwater Valley 44

Grace 41, Watersprings 26

Highland 41, Pocatello 14

Homedale 38, Sandpoint 21

Idaho Falls 51, Century 14

Lakeland 50, St. Maries 0

Lapwai 60, Kamiah 28

Lewis County 66, Salmon River 0

Lewiston 63, Eisenhower, Wash. 21

Madison 26, Bonneville 7

Melba 74, Valley 0

Middleton 42, Vallivue 16

Minico 25, Mountain Home 0

Moscow 47, Pullman, Wash. 7

Mount Si, Wash. 39, Post Falls 38, OT

Mountain View 28, Eagle 21

Mullan/St. Regis 54, Wallace 22

N. Gem 44, Lighthouse Christian 36

Nampa Christian 43, Marsing 0

Oakley 52, Pahranagat Valley, Nev. 6

Payette 21, Wendell 7

Potlatch 60, Deary 8

Prairie 72, Logos 24

Raft River 46, Butte County 28

Rigby 35, Hillcrest 0

Rocky Mountain 58, Centennial 0

Shelley 49, Canyon Ridge 0

Skyview 34, Owyhee 16

South Fremont 33, Firth 21

Sugar-Salem 28, Marsh Valley 14

Teton 38, Salmon 0

Timberline 35, Kuna 15

Tri-Valley 26, Idaho City 20

Twin Falls 28, Jerome 14

W. Jefferson 38, Malad 0

Weiser 48, Baker, Ore. 12

West Side 47, Cole Valley 14

Wilder 28, Garden Valley 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

