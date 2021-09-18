Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bigfork 20, Jefferson (Boulder) 19
Billings Central 37, Havre 7
Billings West 42, Great Falls 0
Bozeman 31, Belgrade 0
Browning 40, East Helena 22
Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 7
Chinook 50, Hays-Lodgepole 14
Circle 30, Broadus 14
Columbia Falls 48, Libby 0
Columbus 48, Baker 0
Dillon 36, Sidney 14
Eureka 36, Cut Bank 7
Fairfield 22, Whitehall 14
Fairview 62, Lodge Grass 20
Flint Creek 76, St. Ignatius 62
Fort Benton 27, Belt 20
Frenchtown 47, Corvallis 6
Glasgow 50, Colstrip 0
Great Falls Russell 56, Billings Skyview 14
Hamilton 49, Butte Central 14
Hardin 42, Livingston 24
Helena 63, Missoula Hellgate 6
Helena Capital 49, Missoula Big Sky 0
Laurel 28, Lewistown (Fergus) 21
Malta 41, Shepherd 12
Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 16, Huntley Project 6
Miles City 42, Glendive 24
Missoula Loyola 39, Conrad 12
Missoula Sentinel 29, Kalispell Glacier 21
Park City 52, Lone Peak 14
Polson 62, Ronan 8
Red Lodge 16, Big Timber 7
Richey-Lambert 56, Gardiner 0
Roundup 28, Wolf Point 27, OT
Shelby 68, Harlem 6
Sheridan 49, Absarokee 8
Thompson Falls 49, Clark Fork 0
Three Forks 33, Anaconda 7
Valley Christian def. Reed Point-Rapelje, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Forsyth vs. St. Labre, ccd.
Jordan vs. Fromberg, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments