Friday’s Scores

Asheville 54, North Davidson 0
Avery County 58, Rosman 12
Belmont South Point 28, Belmont Cramer 21
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 32, Pungo Christian 12
Burlington Williams 34, Pittsboro Northwood 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 16, Swain County 10
Camden County 28, Pasquotank County 8
Canton Pisgah 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16
Cary Panther Creek 54, Apex 20
Chambers 64, West Mecklenburg 6
Charlotte Catholic 21, Charlotte Providence 14
Charlotte Olympic 35, Charlotte Harding 0
Clinton 56, Fairmont 6
Cornelius Hough 53, North Mecklenburg 14
Davie County 73, Winston-Salem Reynolds 28
Durham Hillside 63, South Granville 12
East Columbus 46, Lejeune 0
East Duplin 41, Warsaw Kenan 6
East Gaston 35, Cherokee 26
Eastern Alamance 28, Southern Alamance 14
Edenton Holmes 64, Manteo 0
Fayetteville Britt 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Sanford 14, Spring Lake Overhills 6
Franklin 48, East Henderson 0
Greensboro Dudley 57, High Point Central 0
Harnett Central 28, Western Harnett 13
Hickory St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 22, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14
Jacksonville White Oak 44, Rocky Point Trask 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 50, Raleigh St. David's 8
Kinston 55, South Lenoir 12
Lawndale Burns 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Lee County 42, Cameron Union Pines 0
McDowell County 16, Asheville Roberson 6
Mint Hill Rocky River 48, East Mecklenburg 0
Monroe 60, Monroe Sun Valley 21
Monroe Parkwood 22, Monroe Piedmont 21
Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 0
Murphy 63, Cherokee, Tenn. 23
New Bern 42, Havelock 7
Newton Grove Midway 49, Red Springs 22
North Henderson 49, West Henderson 14
North Pitt 42, Greene Central 12
North Rowan 57, South Davidson 0
Northern Guilford 49, Jamestown Ragsdale 8
Oak Grove 27, West Stanly 0
Pamlico County 32, North Duplin 8
Pinetown Northside 34, Croatan 14
Polk County 41, Morganton Patton 8
Princeton 42, Richlands 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 37, Arden Christ School 13
Raleigh Leesville Road 13, Wake Forest 10
Raleigh Ravenscroft 55, Trinity Christian 26
Raleigh Wakefield 23, Northern Durham 0
Robert B. Glenn 63, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Shelby 63, Cherryville 21
South Central Pitt 20, Jacksonville Northside 7
South Mecklenburg 17, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 3
Southern Nash 13, Nash Central 6
Statesville 14, North Lincoln 5
Tarboro 54, Perquimans 40
Thomasville Ledford 34, Providence Grove 14
Valdese Draughn 36, Swannanoa Owen 7
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Southwest Onslow 22
Washington County 34, Robersonville South Creek 20
Weldon 12, Northwest Halifax 8
West Carteret 33, East Carteret 0
West Forsyth 36, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14
West Johnston 42, Wilson Fike 21
West Rowan 49, China Grove Carson 14
Wilson Hunt 49, Pikeville Aycock 0
Winston-Salem Carver 32, Christ the King High School 26, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ayden-Grifton vs. West Craven, ccd.
Bear Grass vs. Jones County, ccd.
Brevard vs. Andrews, ppd.
Cape Fear vs. Lumberton, ppd. to Sep 18th.
East Bladen vs. West Bladen, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Fayetteville Pine Forest vs. Fayetteville Westover, ppd.
Goldsboro Rosewood vs. Pinetown Northside, ccd.
North Buncombe vs. Asheville Reynolds, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Pembroke Swett vs. Gray's Creek, ppd.
Richmond County vs. Southern Lee, ppd. to Oct 12th.
Siler City Jordan-Matthews vs. Swansboro, ccd.
South Stanly vs. Central Davidson, ccd.
St. Pauls vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.
Wilson Beddingfield vs. Croatan, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
