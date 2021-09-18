Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beulah 48, Southern McLean 14

Bishop Ryan 35, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 33, OT

Bismarck Century 15, Dickinson 12

Bismarck Legacy 63, Williston 7

Bismarck St. Mary's 28, Fargo Shanley 21

Bottineau 32, TGU 0

Cavalier 68, Larimore 6

Devils Lake 41, Turtle Mountain 14

Dickinson Trinity 31, Heart River 0

Divide County 71, Alexander 20

Fargo Davies 42, West Fargo 6

Fargo North 50, Grand Forks Central 0

Grafton 46, Northern Cass 34

Grand Forks Red River 12, Fargo South 9

Grant Co/Flasher 30, Central McLean 14

Harvey-Wells County 34, Carrington 6

Hatton-Northwood 52, Griggs/Midkota 0

Hazen 57, Killdeer 46

Hettinger/Scranton 46, Richardton-Taylor 0

Hillsboro/Central Valley 44, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 0

Jamestown 41, Watford City 0

Kindred 37, Central Cass 0

LaMoure/L-M 59, Richland 0

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 36, North Prairie 14

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 38, Thompson 18

Lewis and Clark-Berthold 17, Parshall-White Shield 0

Lisbon 52, Oak Grove Lutheran 7

Mandan 35, Minot 21

Maple Valley/Enderlin 24, Hankinson 6

May-Port CG 36, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 20

Milnor-North Sargent 20, Linton/HMB 18

Mott-Regent 40, Beach 16

New Rockford-Sheyenne 28, Four Winds 20

New Salem-Almont 48, Napoleon/G-S 28

North Star 52, Benson County 12

Oakes 41, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 6

Ray/Powers Lake 44, Tioga 6

Sargent County 20, Linton/HMB 18

Sheyenne 37, Bismarck High 0

Shiloh Christian 13, Bowman County 6

South Border 44, Kidder County 8

St. John 26, Dunseith 20

Stanley 27, South Prairie 6

Surrey 42, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0

Velva 14, Rugby 6

Wahpeton 35, Valley City 14

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 67, Tri-State 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

