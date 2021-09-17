Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Grant def. Block, forfeit

Jesuit 52, Riverdale 0

Jonesboro-Hodge def. Vidalia, forfeit

Montgomery def. Beekman, forfeit

Newman 28, Vandebilt Catholic 0

Shreveport Northwood def. Loyola College Prep, forfeit

St. Martinville def. Breaux Bridge, forfeit

Woodlawn (BR) def. Madison, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carver vs. West Jefferson, ccd.

Central Lafourche vs. South Lafourche, ccd.

East Ascension vs. Destrehan, ccd.

East St. John vs. St. James, ccd.

Fisher vs. Ben Franklin, ccd.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. Ellender, ccd.

Hahnville vs. Landry/Walker, ccd.

Houma Christian vs. Ascension Christian School, ccd.

Karr vs. Plantation American Heritage, Fla., ccd.

Kenner Discovery vs. King, ccd.

Lutcher vs. Frederick Douglass, ccd.

McDonogh #35 vs. Bonnabel, ccd.

Newman vs. West St. John, ccd.

Ponchatoula vs. Brother Martin, ccd.

Sam Houston vs. Thibodaux, ccd.

Sci Academy vs. Livingston Collegiate Academy, ccd.

South Terrebonne vs. Terrebonne, ccd.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Belle Chasse, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

