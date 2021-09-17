Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dakota Ridge 42, Rampart 2
Ponderosa 50, Standley Lake 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
