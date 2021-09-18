Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown 42, Lawrence 38
Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0
Becton 27, Wood-Ridge 7
Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 7
Bishop Eustace Prep 18, Gloucester Catholic 16
Bogota 21, Weehawken 0
Boonton 37, Whippany Park 30
Bordentown 43, Palmyra 0
Brick Memorial 12, Howell 7
Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Regional 0
Burlington City 32, Riverside 0
Caldwell 38, Madison 0
Camden 48, Buena Regional 0
Cedar Creek 55, Absegami 0
Central Regional 35, Freehold Township 0
Chatham 35, Mendham 0
Clayton 32, Wildwood 16
Clifton 31, Old Tappan 16
Colonia 33, South Plainfield 6
Cranford 45, Summit 8
DePaul Catholic 35, Pope John XXIII 3
Delaware Valley Regional 38, Voorhees 20
Delran 42, Cinnaminson 8
Delsea 47, Oakcrest 16
Donovan Catholic 34, Toms River North 13
Dumont 38, Indian Hills 14
East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 6
East Orange 52, Columbia 0
Eastern 34, Trenton Central 0
Eastside Paterson 24, Hackensack 7
Egg Harbor 42, Cherry Hill West 14
Fort Lee 43, Dover 6
Hammonton 13, Vineland 6
Harrison 19, Emerson 6
Hasbrouck Heights 28, Cresskill 0
Hillsborough 34, Franklin 13
Hillside 27, North Plainfield 7
Hopewell Valley Central 34, Ewing 28
Irvington 32, Hudson Catholic 26, OT
Kittatinny 28, Hackettstown 0
Lacey 29, Middletown North 26
Lakeland 33, Mahwah 7
Lenape 36, Notre Dame 6
Lincoln 44, Demarest 23
Lower Cape May Regional 34, Lindenwold 18
Manalapan 31, Holmdel 20
Manasquan 38, Ocean Township 7
Manville 41, Montclair Kimberley 0
Maple Shade 57, Schalick 0
Marlboro 32, Neptune 13
Memorial 10, Cliffside Park 8
Middle Township 38, Glassboro 14
Middlesex 27, Bound Brook 19
Middletown South 27, Jackson Memorial 0
Monroe 18, Hamilton West 13
Montville 24, Roxbury 16
Morris Catholic 56, Parsippany 13
Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 7
New Brunswick 15, Piscataway 14
North Bergen 28, Bloomfield 13
North Hunterdon 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3
Northern Highlands 33, West Morris 30
Ocean City 34, Mainland Regional 6
Old Bridge 40, South Brunswick 11
Passaic Tech 41, Paramus Catholic 6
Pennsauken 22, Camden Catholic 6
Pequannock 14, High Point 0
Phillipsburg 27, Hunterdon Central 0
Pingry 54, Newark Academy 7
Point Pleasant Boro 42, Asbury Park 14
Ramapo 41, Paterson Kennedy 6
Randolph 47, Mount Olive 28
Red Bank Catholic 49, Raritan 7
Red Bank Regional 14, Iselin Kennedy 6
Ridge 24, Bridgewater-Raritan 0
Ridgefield Park 40, West Milford 13
Ridgewood 24, Wayne Valley 0
Rutherford 27, Hawthorne 21
Salem 41, Pleasantville 0
Sayreville 35, North Brunswick 22
Secaucus 46, North Arlington 42
Shawnee 42, Burlington Township 21
Shore Regional 21, Manchester 8
Somerville 45, Rahway 7
South Hunterdon 13, Jonathan Dayton 7
South River 26, Johnson 7
Sparta 31, Jefferson 14
St. Augustine 24, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7
St. John Vianney 43, Toms River East 0
Tenafly 65, Dickinson 8
Toms River South 14, Brick Memorial 12
Triton 17, Deptford 7
Vernon 33, North Warren 12
Verona 59, Hanover Park 56
Waldwick 39, Garfield 13
Warren Hills 35, Carteret 0
Washington Township 30, Clearview Regional 7
Wayne Hills 35, Passaic 6
Weequahic 28, Newark Central 0
West Essex 49, Barringer 7
West Orange 35, Livingston 0
West Side 27, Union City 14
Westfield 15, Watchung Hills 13
Williamstown 31, Kingsway 0
Woodbridge 33, Montgomery 0
Woodstown 36, Collingswood 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brearley vs. Roselle Park, ppd.
Hightstown vs. Robbinsville, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
