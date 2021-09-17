Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker County 42, Paxon 7
Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8
Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0
Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16
Dillard 50, Cooper City 0
Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0
Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0
Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0
IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3
Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28
Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14
Satellite 44, Titusville 6
St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6
Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15
West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Verot vs. Port Charlotte, ccd.
Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.
Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.
Gateway Charter vs. Jupiter Christian, ccd.
Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.
Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.
Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.
North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Northview vs. Escambia Academy, Ala., ccd.
Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
