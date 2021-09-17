Sports

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Colo. Springs Christian 46, Rocky Ford 0

Denver North 60, Mitchell 7

Englewood 19, Littleton 14

Fossil Ridge 27, Eaglecrest 23

Lakewood 27, Chaparral 23

Montrose High School 35, Palisade 7

Mountain View 50, Greeley West 27

Pine Creek 45, Discovery Canyon 7

Pomona 26, Legacy 20

Rocky Mountain 41, Northglenn 0

Roosevelt 63, Harrison 0

Rye 30, Center 8

Skyline High School 17, Silver Creek 7

Westminster 20, Far Northeast 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021

