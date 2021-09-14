Anderson expected to start as Seattle hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (81-65, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-66, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.26 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +119, Red Sox -138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Boston will face off on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 42-31 on their home turf. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.4.

The Red Sox are 37-36 on the road. Boston is slugging .446 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .543.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Diego Castillo earned his fourth victory and Mitch Haniger went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Ryan Brasier registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 34 home runs and is batting .207.

Rafael Devers ranks second on the Red Sox with 144 hits and has 105 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.60 ERA

Red Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Chris Sale: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).