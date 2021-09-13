Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 27
Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 0
Palmyra 24, West York 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
