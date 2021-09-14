Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cedar Grove 42, Wallkill Valley 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Toussaint scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts Colorado

September 14, 2021 6:27 AM

Sports

Allen scheduled to start for Cleveland against Minnesota

September 14, 2021 6:27 AM

Sports

Gibson scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Chicago

September 14, 2021 6:27 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service