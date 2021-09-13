Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

Mitchell def. Huron, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 29-27

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-4, 25-11, 25-9

Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11

Red Cloud def. Todd County, 26-24, 27-25, 14-25, 25-16

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17

Arlington Tournament=

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Arlington def. Deubrook, 16-25, 25-15, 25-11

Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-15, 25-17

Faulkton def. Deubrook, 25-23, 17-23, 25-18

Warner def. Arlington, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Warner def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-22

Big East Conference Tournament=

Seventh Place=

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12

Clark/Willow Lake Tournament=

Pool 3=

Redfield def. Lake Preston, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11

Webster def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-20

Lennox Tournament=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-14

Belle Fourche def. Lennox, 25-17, 25-19

Mobridge Tournament=

First Round=

Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-18

Mobridge-Pollock def. McIntosh, 25-13, 25-5

Philip Tournament=

Pool A=

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-13

Philip def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-17

Philip def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 25-18

Philip def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-9

Wolsey Wessington Tournament=

Pool A=

Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mitchell Christian, 25-19, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-7

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-27, 25-7, 25-12

Pool B=

Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17

Langford def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-21, 25-14

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Langford, 25-23, 25-23

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service