Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benton 53, Pinckneyville 0

Biggsville West Central 38, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 0

Bismarck-Henning def. Watseka (coop), forfeit

Chicago ( SSICP) 20, Bowen 0

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 14, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 6

Chicago (Goode) 42, Maria 20

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 28, Foreman 6

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) def. Chicago Marshall, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 30, Chicago Phoenix Academy 6

Chicago Academy 34, Chicago Roosevelt 8

Dyett 58, DuSable 0

Erie/Prophetstown 55, Sherrard 0

Hyde Park 42, Lindblom 0

Johnson Central, Ky. 42, Cahokia 36, OT

Julian 30, Chicago Vocational 0

Kennedy 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 6

Loyola 37, St. Rita 7

Martinsville 44, Milford 32

Martinsville 44, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 32

Mather 46, Schurz 12

North Lawndale 26, Steinmetz 0

North-Mac 34, Olney (Richland County) 6

Orangeville 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 8

Pawnee 2, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 0

Payton 34, Orr 8

Phillips 28, Westinghouse 0

Simeon 50, Curie 0

South Fork 38, Galva 6

Springfield 57, Eisenhower 13

Sterling Newman 27, Orion 13

Taft 34, Lincoln Park 0

West Frankfort 15, Sparta 0

West Prairie 35, Metro-East Lutheran 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

