Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

Cypress Fairbanks 59, Katy Taylor 15

Houston Lamar 42, Beaumont West Brook 18

Houston Stratford 21, Fort Bend Dulles 13

Humble 32, Aldine MacArthur 0

Humble Atascocita 43, Klein Oak 21

Pasadena South Houston 43, Santa Fe 0

Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13

CLASS 5A=

Manor 20, Fulshear 14

CLASS 3A=

Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21

West 47, Orange Grove 30

CLASS 2A=

Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22

CLASS 1A=

Rising Star 64, Trent 13

OTHER=

Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13

Santa Margarita , Calif. 31, FW Nolan 13

Campbell 50, Tyler Heat 44

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

