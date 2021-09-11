Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Brethren 8

Bark River-Harris 40, Kalkaska 20

Blanchard Montabella 54, Flint International 0

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Waterford Our Lady 0

Britton-Deerfield 38, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 12

Detroit Community 28, Detroit Voyageur 24

East Jordan 14, Morenci 6

Eben Junction Superior Central 46, Bessemer 14

Iron Mountain 21, Houghton 14

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan def. South Shore, Wis., forfeit

Kinde-North Huron 36, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 14

Macomb Lutheran North 29, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 12

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 8

Martin 60, Gobles 0

Mesick 48, Manistee Catholic Central 6

Norway 30, Lake Linden-Hubbell 8

St. Clair Shores South Lake 52, Center Line 14

Warren Michigan Collegiate 58, Pontiac A&T 0

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 42, New Buffalo 30

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service