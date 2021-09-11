Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aitkin 42, Pine City 8

Alexandria 38, Bemidji 20

Andover 28, Elk River 13

Annandale 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Anoka 29, Forest Lake 14

BOLD 49, Upsala/Swanville 38

Barnesville 58, Crookston 0

Barnum 52, East Central 0

Becker 47, Delano 7

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, Maple Lake 19

Benson 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14

Bertha-Hewitt 32, Sebeka 12

Blackduck 75, Cass Lake-Bena 12

Bloomington Kennedy 27, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Breck 38, St. Croix Lutheran 8

Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 12

Buffalo 35, Coon Rapids 20

Burnsville 14, Hopkins 7

Chaska 6, Chanhassen 2

Chatfield 21, Triton 20

Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 6

Columbia Heights 43, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 16

Dassel-Cokato 47, Little Falls 7

Dawson-Boyd 34, Canby 0

Deer River 27, Braham 0

Detroit Lakes 27, East Grand Forks 7

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20, Pequot Lakes 18

Eden Prairie 37, Farmington 29

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Sauk Centre 21

Edgerton/Ellsworth 22, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 14

Esko 41, Mora 14

Fairmont 36, St. Peter 16

Faribault 32, Byron 14

Fergus Falls 28, Park Rapids 9

Fertile-Beltrami 68, Laporte 0

Fridley 28, Minneapolis North 21

G-F-W 60, Alden-Conger 6

Goodhue 28, Lewiston-Altura 14

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

Hancock 58, Hillcrest Lutheran 26

Hermantown 35, Grand Rapids 14

Hibbing 14, Proctor 8

Hill City 26, South Ridge 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 51, Madelia 0

Hutchinson 42, Willmar 14

Jackson County Central 36, Luverne 16

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 16

Kenyon-Wanamingo 24, Winona Cotter 14

Kittson County Central 20, Stephen-Argyle 6

Lac qui Parle Valley 33, MACCRAY 22

Lake City 34, La Crescent 12

Lakeview 28, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 13

Lakeville South 12, Lakeville North 0

Lanesboro 40, Southland 20

LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 8

Litchfield 48, Holy Family Catholic 7

Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Lake Park-Audubon 8

Mahtomedi 23, Cretin-Derham Hall 20

Mankato West 41, New Prague 7

Maple Grove 56, Totino-Grace 18

Maple River 55, Windom 0

Martin County West 22, Sleepy Eye 14

Mayer Lutheran 33, New Richland-H-E-G 12

Menahga 21, Wadena-Deer Creek 20

Mesabi East 22, Crosby-Ironton 0

Milaca 30, Albany 28

Minneapolis South 35, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Southwest 47, St. Paul Como Park 6

Minneapolis Washburn 17, St. Paul Johnson 7

Minneota 43, Yellow Medicine East 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, St. James Area 13

Minnetonka 28, Blaine 3

Moorhead 28, Brainerd 18

Moose Lake/Willow River 55, International Falls 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30, Montevideo 14

Mound Westonka 47, St. Anthony 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Ely 6

Mountain Lake Area 26, Renville County West 12

Murray County Central 42, Wabasso 16

NCEUH 24, Park Christian 6

Nevis 21, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

North Branch 34, Duluth East 19

North Woods 60, Chisholm 23

Ogilvie 58, Cromwell 0

Orono 30, Holy Angels 7

Ortonville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Osakis 22, Hawley 12

Ottertail Central 20, Pillager 6

Owatonna 16, Rochester Century 14

Park (Cottage Grove) 44, Eagan 34

Park Center 39, DeLaSalle 9

Paynesville 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34

Pelican Rapids 44, Frazee 14

Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7

Pierz 41, Minnewaska 0

Pine Island 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6

Pine River-Backus 58, Bagley 14

Pipestone 57, Worthington 20

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Dover-Eyota 0

Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Redwood Valley 53, Norwood-Young America 22

Richfield 35, St. Paul Central 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 37, Irondale 19

Rochester John Marshall 32, Austin 12

Rochester Lourdes 17, Cannon Falls 14

Rockford 36, Melrose 13

Rocori 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Rogers 35, Monticello 6

Rosemount 31, Edina 19

Royalton 22, Holdingford 0

Rush City 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 14

Rushford-Peterson 26, Fillmore Central 15

SMB-Wolfpack 48, North St. Paul 20

Sauk Rapids-Rice 42, St. Cloud Tech 21

Shakopee 49, Prior Lake 27

Simley 12, Hill-Murray 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 48, Nicollet 8

Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6

Springfield 56, New Ulm Cathedral 33

St. Agnes 35, Academy Force 0

St. Clair/Loyola 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

St. Cloud Apollo 38, Big Lake 13

St. Cloud Cathedral 21, Foley 6

St. Francis 7, Cambridge-Isanti 0

St. Louis Park 26, Bloomington Jefferson 20

St. Michael-Albertville 19, Centennial 16

Stillwater 26, East Ridge 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41, Adrian 0

Two Harbors 13, Rock Ridge 12

United South Central 35, Medford 7

Waconia 20, Robbinsdale Cooper 14

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44, Northern Freeze 12

Waseca 19, Marshall 7

Watertown-Mayer 24, New London-Spicer 21

Wayzata 23, Champlin Park 0

West Central/Ashby 48, Staples-Motley 12

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 40, GHEC/Truman 12

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 46, Brandon-Evansville 0

Win-E-Mac 40, Lake of the Woods 14

Woodbury 41, Eastview 27

Zimmerman 49, Princeton 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Spring Grove vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

