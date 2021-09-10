Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlee 27, Mills Godwin 7
Benedictine 28, Woodberry Forest 10
Bland County 28, Rye Cove 14
Broad Run 35, Loudoun Valley 0
Chantilly 37, Washington-Lee 6
Charles City County High School 44, Cumberland 0
Covington 20, Alleghany 19
Culpeper 27, Fauquier 7
Deep Creek 23, Hickory 0
Dematha, Md. 42, Episcopal 6
Fluvanna 24, Buckingham County 18
Frank Cox 17, Bayside 13
Fredericksburg Christian 47, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Freedom (South Riding) 56, Colgan 14
Galax 7, Carroll County 6
Giles 16, George Wythe-Wytheville 13
Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19
Harrisonburg 14, Millbrook 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Appomattox 13
Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6
Manor High School 30, Great Bridge 7
Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 18
Menchville 52, Denbigh 7
Meridian High School 35, Madison County 8
New Kent 46, Bruton 6
Norfolk Academy 51, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7
Oakland, Tenn. def. Beacon Hill, forfeit
Orange County 39, Charlottesville 7
Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Flint Hill School 7
Radford 43, Fort Chiswell 7
Ridgeview 12, Central - Wise 0
Salem 46, William Fleming 20
St. Christopher's 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7
Strasburg 21, Warren County 0
Twin Valley 30, Thomas Walker 0
Waynesboro 43, Fort Defiance 21
Western Branch 23, Nansemond River 0
Woodstock Central 21, East Rockingham 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Castlewood vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.
Essex vs. King William, ppd.
Louisa vs. Massaponax, ccd.
Rockbridge County vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.
Rural Retreat vs. Grayson County, ccd.
Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments