Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Boonton 49, Kinnelon 6

Bridgewater-Raritan 49, Hunterdon Central 14

Clifton 27, Hackensack 7

Egg Harbor 13, Oakcrest 7

Kingsway 34, Eastern 7

Kittatinny 33, High Point 0

Lyndhurst 47, Elmwood Park 0

Millburn 28, Barringer 6

Mount Olive 30, Morris Knolls 20

Newton 40, Vernon 7

Northern Highlands 42, Passaic Tech 7

Ocean City 35, Absegami 0

Paramus 35, Teaneck 7

Pitman 28, Wildwood 6

Point Pleasant Boro 41, Jackson Liberty 6

Ramapo 40, Pascack Valley 13

Red Bank Catholic 20, Wall 16

Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Donovan Catholic 0

Rutherford 36, Glen Rock 0

South Brunswick 27, Piscataway 0

St. Augustine 28, Williamstown 0

St. Joseph-Hammonton 38, Cherokee 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Roselle 0

Vineland 20, Lenape 14

Waldwick 50, Cresskill 13

West Essex 20, River Dell 7

Whippany Park 35, Pequannock 0

Woodstown 26, Buena Regional 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

