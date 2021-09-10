Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bucklin 56, Kiowa County 0

Republic County 22, Ellsworth 15

Stafford 49, Wilson 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Kinsley 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington, Colo. vs. Goodland, ccd.

Centre vs. Valley Falls, ccd.

KC Bishop Ward vs. McLouth, ccd.

KC Schlagle vs. KC Harmon, ccd.

Lyons vs. Pratt, ccd.

Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ccd.

Norton vs. Ellis, ccd.

Rural Vista vs. Canton-Galva, ccd.

Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington, ccd.

Wakefield vs. Solomon, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

