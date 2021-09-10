Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 54, Jay Co. 7

Angola 38, W. Noble 10

Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 14

Brownstown 35, Salem 26

Carroll (Flora) 42, Southern Wells 6

Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 7

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 41, Penn 10

Columbus East 42, Jennings Co. 6

Danville 41, Crawfordsville 0

E. Noble 45, DeKalb 7

Eastside 20, Churubusco 13

Garrett 28, Lakeland 0

Indpls Brebeuf 42, Guerin Catholic 14

Indpls Roncalli 45, Columbus North 12

Jimtown 21, Glenn 0

Kokomo 36, McCutcheon 7

Leo 53, New Haven 15

Linton 56, N. Vermillion 6

Maconaquah 46, Whitko 0

Mooresville 70, Greenwood 14

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 10

Pioneer 42, Caston 6

S. Putnam 19, Greencastle 13

Springs Valley 61, W. Washington 22

Tipton 42, Cass 0

W. Lafayette 43, Lafayette Catholic 7

Warsaw 17, Mishawaka 15

Westfield 42, Noblesville 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

