Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 54, Jay Co. 7
Angola 38, W. Noble 10
Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 14
Brownstown 35, Salem 26
Carroll (Flora) 42, Southern Wells 6
Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 7
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 41, Penn 10
Columbus East 42, Jennings Co. 6
Danville 41, Crawfordsville 0
E. Noble 45, DeKalb 7
Eastside 20, Churubusco 13
Garrett 28, Lakeland 0
Indpls Brebeuf 42, Guerin Catholic 14
Indpls Roncalli 45, Columbus North 12
Jimtown 21, Glenn 0
Kokomo 36, McCutcheon 7
Leo 53, New Haven 15
Linton 56, N. Vermillion 6
Maconaquah 46, Whitko 0
Mooresville 70, Greenwood 14
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 10
Pioneer 42, Caston 6
S. Putnam 19, Greencastle 13
Springs Valley 61, W. Washington 22
Tipton 42, Cass 0
W. Lafayette 43, Lafayette Catholic 7
Warsaw 17, Mishawaka 15
Westfield 42, Noblesville 15
