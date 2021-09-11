Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 42, Hanover-Horton 6
Adrian 35, Ypsilanti 0
Allen Park 42, Gibraltar Carlson 14
Alma 28, Bay City John Glenn 12
Almont 39, Imlay City 0
Ann Arbor Huron 34, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
Armada 34, North Branch 28
AuGres-Sims 62, Mio-Au Sable 54
Auburn Hills Avondale 52, Pontiac 20
Bad Axe 26, Unionville-Sebewaing 8
Battle Creek Central 34, Lansing Everett 12
Battle Creek Harper Creek 50, Parma Western 22
Bay City All Saints 62, Caseville 24
Bay City Western 45, Flint Powers 7
Beal City 48, Houghton Lake 0
Bedford 37, Dexter 36, OT
Belding 67, Kelloggsville 26
Bellevue 34, Battle Creek St. Philip 20
Benzie Central 48, Tawas 12
Berkley 49, Royal Oak 9
Berrien Springs 55, Allegan 19
Big Rapids 34, Newaygo 14
Birmingham Brother Rice 21, Detroit U-D Jesuit 0
Blissfield 26, Brooklyn Columbia Central 14
Bloomfield Hills 42, Waterford Kettering 21
Bloomingdale def. Bangor, forfeit
Boyne City 44, Maple City Glen Lake 10
Bridgman 51, Concord 0
Brighton 7, Hartland 6
Brimley def. Pickford, forfeit
Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Naperville North, Ill. 14
Byron Center 35, Elkhart, Ind. 28, 2OT
Caledonia 24, Grandville 14
Canton 57, Plymouth 7
Carson City-Crystal 61, St. Charles 14
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 54, Akron-Fairgrove 0
Cassopolis 28, Comstock 0
Cedar Springs 70, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 35
Centreville 71, Hartford 0
Charlevoix 46, St. Ignace LaSalle 0
Charlotte 62, Eaton Rapids 14
Chelsea 41, Jackson 7
Chesaning 28, Otisville Lakeville 0
Clare 42, Beaverton 7
Clarkston 34, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 13
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 50, Breckenridge 37
Climax-Scotts 44, Tekonsha 6
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 28, Utica Eisenhower 21
Coldwater 38, Battle Creek Pennfield 26
Coleman def. Blanchard Montabella, forfeit
Colon 62, Burr Oak 0
Comstock Park 34, Sparta 27
Constantine 40, Delton Kellogg 6
Coopersville 29, Fruitport 22
Corunna 49, Owosso 6
Croswell-Lexington 44, Yale 0
Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, Ontonagon 60, OT
Davison 42, Bay City Central 20
DeWitt 49, East Lansing 14
Dearborn 35, Livonia Franklin 6
Dearborn Divine Child 31, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 21
Dearborn Edsel Ford 29, Lincoln Park 27
Dearborn Fordson 43, Wayne Memorial 6
Dearborn Heights Crestwood def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit
Deckerville 82, Genesee 48
Detroit Catholic Central 17, Naperville Central, Ill. 14
Detroit Cody def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit
Detroit Country Day def. Detroit University Science, forfeit
Detroit Denby 36, Detroit East English 0
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 43, Mount Clemens 6
Detroit King 41, Detroit Cass Tech 34
Detroit Leadership 40, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 0
Detroit Mumford 2, Detroit Renaissance 0
Detroit Pershing 44, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0
Durand 53, Byron 0
Ecorse def. Hamtramck, forfeit
Edwardsburg 61, Niles 7
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 24, Cass City 13
Erie-Mason 36, Petersburg Summerfield 8
Essexville Garber 35, Saginaw Swan Valley 14
Evart 40, Leroy Pine River 14
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42, Warren Mott 7
Fenton 39, Flushing 20
Flat Rock 24, Monroe Jefferson 16
Flint Beecher 16, Burton Bendle 14
Flint Southwestern 46, New Standard 6
Fowler 47, Bath 14
Frankenmuth 56, Birch Run 7
Frankfort 32, Oscoda 16
Freeland 60, Bridgeport 6
Gaylord St. Mary 51, Fife Lake Forest Area 0
Gladwin 48, Harrison 0
Goodrich 48, Clio 0
Grand Blanc 27, Midland Dow 23
Grand Haven 28, Jenison 26
Grand Ledge 42, Lansing Waverly 27
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 63, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0
Grand Rapids Christian 13, East Grand Rapids 11
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 45, Grand Rapids Northview 0
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 27, Wayland Union 19
Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 14
Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Allendale 14
Grandville Calvin Christian 25, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7
Grant 2, Remus Chippewa Hills 0
Grass Lake 55, East Jackson 6
Grosse Pointe North 26, Warren Woods Tower 23
Harbor Beach 50, Brown City 8
Harbor Springs 30, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14
Haslett 33, Lansing Eastern 14
Hastings 48, Marshall 28
Hazel Park 14, Madison Heights Madison 0
Hillman 50, Atlanta 6
Hillsdale 42, Onsted 14
Holt 60, Okemos 0
Homer 48, Springport 13
Hopkins 40, Wyoming Godwin Heights 28
Howell 34, Northville 0
Hudson 36, Clinton 28
Hudsonville 42, Holland West Ottawa 17
Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Hamilton 7
Ida 16, Dundee 15
Ithaca 69, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 54, Jackson Northwest 0
Jonesville 48, Union City 0
Kalamazoo Hackett 48, Schoolcraft 22
Kent City 48, Lakeview 6
Kingsford 45, Shawano, Wis. 18
Kingsley 26, Sault Ste Marie 14
Kingston 28, Mayville 8
L'Anse 28, Gwinn 0
L'Anse Creuse 9, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 7
Laingsburg 41, Potterville 8
Lake Odessa Lakewood 35, Leslie 28
Lansing Catholic 35, Lansing Sexton 20
Lapeer 56, Saginaw Heritage 37
Lawrence 68, Eau Claire 20
Lawton 61, Coloma 0
Lenawee Christian 70, North Adams-Jerome 6
Lincoln-Alcona 66, Charlton Heston 0
Linden 47, Flint Kearsley 21
Livonia Churchill 28, Belleville 21
Livonia Clarenceville 14, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8
Livonia Stevenson 7, Westland John Glenn 0
Lowell 8, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7
Lutheran Westland 26, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Royal Oak Shrine 20
Madison Heights Lamphere 38, Clawson 10
Mancelona 44, Elk Rapids 15
Manistee 41, Ludington 12
Manistique def. West Iron County, forfeit
Marine City 48, Marysville 8
Marion 60, Bear Lake 0
Marquette 50, Escanaba 21
Mason 34, Williamston 27
McBain 40, Roscommon 3
Melvindale 22, Redford Thurston 20
Mendon 64, Fennville 20
Menominee 35, Gladstone 34
Michigan Center 55, Bronson 0
Milan 48, Grosse Ile 7
Milford 35, Walled Lake Northern 10
Millington 38, Hemlock 7
Monroe 57, Ann Arbor Skyline 14
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 33, Carleton Airport 26
Montague 35, Hart 0
Morley-Stanwood 30, Holton 28
Morrice 58, Ashley 0
Mount Pleasant 54, Saginaw Arthur Hill 14
Munising def. Engadine, forfeit
Muskegon 28, Zeeland West 20
Muskegon Catholic Central def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit
Muskegon Heights def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit
Muskegon Mona Shores 56, Grand Rapids Union 26
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Wyoming 12
Napoleon 20, Manchester 18
Negaunee 47, Hancock 0
New Lothrop 47, Mount Morris 0
Newberry 49, Cedarville 22
North Central 71, Carney-Nadeau 7
North Farmington 49, Birmingham Groves 0
North Muskegon 67, Shelby 0
Novi 37, Salem 0
Oakridge High School def. Mason County Central, forfeit
Olivet 61, Stockbridge 8
Ortonville Brandon 48, Lake Fenton 40
Ovid-Elsie 23, Montrose 22
Parchment 28, Galesburg-Augusta 6
Paw Paw 49, Dowagiac Union 6
Peck 20, Hale 16
Pellston 48, Bellaire 6
Perry 48, Saranac 7
Petoskey 35, Alpena 14
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Dansville 0
Pinckney 55, Tecumseh 28
Pinconning 34, Farwell 8
Plainwell 19, Sturgis 6
Pontiac ND 23, Detroit Loyola 8
Port Huron 28, Sterling Heights 8
Port Huron Northern 22, Fraser 15
Portage Central 17, Kalamazoo Central 7
Portland 42, Ionia 10
Reading 50, Quincy 16
Redford Union def. Romulus, forfeit
Reed City 18, Howard City Tri-County 12
Reese 47, Caro 0
Richmond 38, Algonac 0
River Rouge 50, Battle Creek Lakeview 0
Riverview 24, New Boston Huron 8
Rochester 41, Birmingham Seaholm 13
Rochester Adams 10, Oak Park 6
Rockford 48, East Kentwood 0
Rogers City 41, Onaway 0
Romeo 14, Macomb Dakota 10
Roseville 66, St. Clair 0
Rudyard def. North Dickinson, forfeit
Saline 34, Ypsilanti Lincoln 14
Sand Creek 44, Pittsford 12
Saugatuck 42, Niles Brandywine 20
Shepherd 50, Sanford-Meridian 12
South Haven 20, Benton Harbor 14
South Lyon 44, Walled Lake Central 7
Southfield A&T 40, Lake Orion 21
Spring Lake 47, Holland Christian 12
St. Johns 27, Fowlerville 20
St. Joseph 21, Portage Northern 3
St. Louis 35, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 32
St. Mary's Prep 28, Harper Woods 14
Standish-Sterling 41, Midland Bullock Creek 30
Stanton Central Montcalm 28, Fremont 14
Sterling Heights Stevenson 35, Grosse Pointe South 7
Stevensville Lakeshore 35, Mattawan 14
Summit Academy North 28, Detroit Ford 14
Suttons Bay 52, Merrill 6
Swartz Creek 28, Holly 6
Three Rivers 34, Otsego 27
Traverse City Central 56, Gaylord 7
Traverse City West 21, Cadillac 7
Trenton 28, Taylor 6
Troy 35, Ferndale 12
Troy Athens 36, Farmington 35
Ubly 56, Marlette 21
Utica 49, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 13
Vassar 36, Memphis 0
Vermontville Maple Valley 55, Vandercook Lake Jackson 28
Vestaburg 44, Webberville 12
Vicksburg 17, Richland Gull Lake 14
Warren Fitzgerald 34, Clinton Township Clintondale 12
Warren Lincoln 56, New Haven 12
Waterford Mott 26, South Lyon East 14
Watervliet 19, Buchanan 13
West Bloomfield 41, Oxford 31
White Cloud 30, Hesperia 27, OT
White Lake Lakeland def. Walled Lake Western, forfeit
White Pigeon 50, Decatur 14
Whiteford 58, Adrian Madison 32
Whitehall 42, Ravenna 0
Whitmore Lake 36, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Whittemore-Prescott 42, Posen 32
Wyandotte Roosevelt 31, Southgate Anderson 14
Zeeland East 68, Holland 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.
