Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada West 42, Horizon 0

Boulder 21, Centaurus 17

Chatfield 23, Fountain-Fort Carson 14

Denver North 46, Skyview 8

Legend 35, Smoky Hill 8

Mead 50, Discovery Canyon 7

Mountain Vista 27, Arapahoe 17

Poudre 35, Westminster 0

Prairie 65, North Park 25

Pueblo Central 44, John F. Kennedy 20

Ralston Valley 25, Loveland 6

Sand Creek 34, Pueblo Centennial 14

Severance 17, Platte Valley 14

Silver Creek 58, Mitchell 0

Vail Christian 50, Lyons 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canon City vs. Widefield High School, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

