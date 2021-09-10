Sports

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Choctaw Central 27, Nanih Waiya 19

East Webster 33, Vardaman 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

