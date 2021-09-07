Sports

All-Carolina College Football Poll: NC State can challenge Clemson? Overreactions galore

It might’ve been the best opening weekend of college football ever, what with an instant classic between Notre Dame and Florida State and an old-school Georgia-Clemson affair that would have pleased the most grizzled of football purists. An overreaction, to offer such praise? For sure — but that’s what Week Ones are all about: overreactions. Forming opinions off of extremely small sample sizes. Flying way too high if your team happened to emerge victoriously, and sinking way too low if your team happened to lose.

Such is the beginning of college football season.

Not an overreaction, though: It was indeed quite the few days in Charlotte, what with Appalachian State’s victory against ECU, Charlotte’s historic triumph against Duke and the aforementioned Georgia-Clemson game that eschewed all these newfangled trends of scoring a lot of points and took us straight back the defensive slugfests of days of yore. In a good way.

Oh, and did you see all those people chugging mayonnaise around Bank of America Stadium? A viral marketing ploy by Big Mayo, a title sponsor of the festivities there, or was the excessive mayonnaise consumption organic? Folks, we may not have answers any time soon.

Elsewhere: Good vibes in Raleigh, where N.C. State has perhaps given its fans more of a reason to be optimistic (uh-oh), and not-so-good vibes in Chapel Hill, where it turns out all those receivers and running backs North Carolina lost from last season were pretty good, and are missed. And Durham, well — perhaps it’s best we just not talk about it.

Or is that an overreaction?

With overreactions in mind, we present Week 1 of the All-Carolinas poll, where we consider the overreactions throughout the Carolinas — and how they might square with reality:

1. Clemson (0-1)

2. N.C. State (1-0)

3. Coastal Carolina (1-0)

4. North Carolina (0-1, 0-1 ACC)

5. Appalachian State (1-0)

6. South Carolina (1-0)

7. Wake Forest (1-0)

8. Charlotte (1-0)

9. ECU (0-1)

10. Duke (0-1)

poll week 2 2021.png
The All-Carolina College Football Poll entering Week 2 of the 2021 season. Matt L. Stephens
