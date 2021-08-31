Boston to visit Tampa Bay Tuesday

Boston Red Sox (75-58, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-48, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (7-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -135, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Rays Tuesday.

The Rays are 42-23 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .421 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Red Sox are 34-32 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .297.

The Rays won the last meeting 6-1. Luis Patino earned his fourth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Nick Pivetta registered his seventh loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 31 home runs and is slugging .505.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 68 extra base hits and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .258 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (groin), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).