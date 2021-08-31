Marlins to take on Mets on the road

Miami Marlins (55-76, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (63-67, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Miami will square off on Tuesday.

The Mets are 38-27 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .381 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .501.

The Marlins are 21-44 on the road. Miami has a collective .235 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .264.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Ross Detwiler earned his second victory and Rojas went 1-for-3 for Miami. Jeurys Familia registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .462.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .236 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Lewis Brinson: (thumb), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).