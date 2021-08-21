Cole expected to start as New York hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (54-69, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (71-52, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-6, 3.04 ERA, .97 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -221, Twins +183; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Polanco and the Twins will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 38-25 in home games in 2020. New York's lineup has 154 home runs this season, Joey Gallo leads the club with 29 homers.

The Twins have gone 24-36 away from home. Minnesota has slugged .425 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a mark of .481.

The Yankees won the last meeting 10-2. Nestor Cortes Jr. notched his second victory and Luke Voit went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for New York. Charlie Barnes registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 29 home runs and is batting .208.

Polanco leads the Twins with 21 home runs and is slugging .481.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .265 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Twins: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).