Dodgers beat Mets 4-1, gain on Giants with 7th straight win

Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner singles during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Trea Turner went 2 for 4 and drove in a run to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the New York Mets 4-1 on Thursday night for their seventh straight win.

The Dodgers moved within 2 1/2 games of the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who were idle. The defending World Series champions haven't been in first place since the end of April.

Blake Treinen polished off another bullpen game for the Dodgers by striking out the side to earn the save. He was one of seven relievers who combined to allow one run and six hits.

After slugging four homers a night earlier in sweeping Pittsburgh, the Dodgers cobbled together just enough offense against the reeling Mets.

AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor had RBI groundouts in the second to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Pinch-hitter Billy McKinney's RBI double and Turner's two-out RBI single extended the lead to 4-1 in the fifth.

Pete Alonso went 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Mets, who dropped below .500 with their sixth loss in seven games. They've lost 22 of their last 26 against the Dodgers, including a three-game sweep by LA in New York last weekend.

New York's lone run came on J.D. Davis' double into the left-field corner in the fourth.

Corey Knebel made the first start of his major league career, working one inning and allowing one hit as the Dodgers’ opener. Evan Phillips (1-0) came in as the 35th different pitcher used by LA this season. He allowed three hits in his second career victory. Victor Gonzalez, Phil Bickford, Brusdar Graterol and Alex Vesia followed in setting up Treinen.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker (7-8) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked one. In his previous start last weekend against the Dodgers at Citi Field, Walker took a no-hitter into the seventh before surrendering a solo homer to Will Smith.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: C James McCann is improving since being scratched Tuesday because of back spasms. The team is optimistic about keeping him off the IL. ... SS Javier Baez (back spasms) took batting practice for the first time and SS Francisco Lindor (right oblique strain) took grounders. They worked on some double plays, too. If they don't return this weekend, they're expected back next week at home.

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts says he’s feeling “really, really good” and could potentially return next week from right hip inflammation.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 10.32 ERA) makes his second straight start against the Dodgers. He gave up six earned runs in two innings against them last Sunday.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.09) leads the NL in ERA and in win-loss percentage at .857. He's in the thick of the conversation for NL Cy Young Award consideration.