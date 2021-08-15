Beamer: QB Doty could miss opener with sprained foot

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said expected starting quarterback Luke Doty sprained his foot and could miss the team's season opener.

Beamer said Saturday that Doty, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound second-year passer, got his foot accidently stepped on at practice Friday. Exams showed that the injury was not as bad as originally feared and that Doty was hopeful he could play in the team's first game against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4.

Doty started the final two games last season as the Gamecocks went 2-8. He completed 43 of 71 passes for 405 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Beamer said there was no reason to panic about the quarterback position as Doty will be day to day with the injury going forward.

“Luke's in great spirits and is optimistic he'll be able to play in the first game,” Beamer said. “But if he's not, it'll be shortly after that.”

If Doty can't go, the Gamecocks will rely on St. Francis (Pennsylvania) transfer Jason Brown or freshman Colten Gauthier, neither who has taken a snap in a game for South Carolina.