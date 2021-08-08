Sports

Orlando City ties FC Cincinnati 1-1 on Nani’s goal

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Nani’s goal helped Orlando City play Cincinnati to a 1-1 tie Saturday.

Brenner notched the first goal for Cincinnati (3-7-7) in the 42nd minute, assisted by Alvaro Barreal. Nani put Orlando (8-4-6) on the scoreboard in the 56th minute.

Cincinnati outshot Orlando 7-5, with one shot on goal to four for Orlando.

Kenneth Vermeer saved three of the four shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati’s next match is Saturday at home against the Philadelphia Union. Orlando visits Nashville on Wednesday.

