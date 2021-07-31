A’s blank Angels again, 2-0; Bassitt 1st in AL to 11 wins

Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh react to striking out with two runners on base in the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) AP

Chris Bassitt became the first American League pitcher to reach 11 wins, Matt Chapman homered and the Oakland Athletics shut out the Los Angeles Angels for the second straight night with a 2-0 victory Friday.

The A's, who have won 11 of 14 against the Angels this season, have shut them out in three straight meetings — the first time that's happened since 1994. Los Angeles has scored only one run in its last four games against Oakland.

It was also the Athletics' 10th shutout of the season, tied with the Yankees for most in the AL.

Bassitt (11-3) struck out seven and allowed six hits over seven innings as he won for the first time in three starts after the All-Star break. It is the 10th time in 23 starts the right-hander has gone at least seven innings.

Chapman, in a 7-for-56 slump when he came to the plate in the eighth, gave the A's some insurance with his 14th homer, a solo shot to center field off Mike Mayers.

Lou Trivino gave up a leadoff double to Justin Upton in the ninth, but retired the next three Angels batters for his 17th save.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Mark Canha drew a bases-loaded walk from Patrick Sandoval (3-5) to score Jed Lowrie.

The Angels didn't get a runner to third and went 0 for 4 with men in scoring position. Their best opportunity was in the fifth with runners on first and second, but Brandon Marsh struck out to end the inning.

SANDOVAL'S NIGHT

Sandoval took a no-hitter to the ninth inning in his last start at Minnesota on Sunday, but didn't have the same command Friday night.

The left-hander threw a career-high 115 pitches, with 73 for strikes, in 5 2/3 innings. He issued a career-high six walks and allowed four hits with six strikeouts

Oakland had the bases loaded with two outs in the second, but Sandoval struck out Tony Kemp on the hardest-thrown pitch of his career, a 96.6 mph sinker.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Alex Cobb was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 27 due to right wrist inflammation.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Reid Detmers, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, will make his major league debut Saturday. The Athletics will counter with LHP Cole Irvin (7-9, 3.62 ERA), who is averaging a major league-low 14.5 pitches per inning.