Oklahoma City Thunder take Aussie guard Josh Giddey at No. 6

Josh Giddey, left, walks off the stage with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected sixth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

For the second time in five years, the Oklahoma City Thunder went Down Under to find a first-round pick in the NBA draft, taking Josh Giddey at No. 6 on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old Giddey, a 6-foot-8 guard from Melbourne, Australia, attended the NBA Global Academy in 2019-20 and played last season for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s National Basketball League. He was named the league’s rookie of the year after averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-best 7.6 assists per game.

In 2017, the Thunder used the No. 21 overall pick on Terrance Ferguson, who had played for the 36ers the previous season.

Should Giddey play for the Thunder next season, he’ll be the second teenager on the Thunder roster, joining Aleksej Pokusevski, who won’t turn 20 until December. The Thunder obtained Pokusevski, the 17th pick of the 2020 NBA draft, through a trade with Minnesota.

The Thunder had two picks remaining in the first round – No. 16 and No. 18 – as well as three second-round picks.