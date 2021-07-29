Washington Nationals to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals (46-54, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-50, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Phillies Thursday.

The Phillies are 30-20 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .310.

The Nationals are 19-29 in road games. Washington has slugged .417 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a .521 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-4. Wander Suero secured his second victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Matt Moore took his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 22 home runs and has 62 RBIs.

Soto is second on the Nationals with 92 hits and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (finger), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Travis Jankowski: (covid-19), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (triceps), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Victor Robles: (undisclosed), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).