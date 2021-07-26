Howard expected to start for the Phillies against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (45-53, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-49, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (5-8, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -117, Nationals +101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will face off on Monday.

The Phillies are 29-19 on their home turf. Philadelphia's lineup has 111 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 21 homers.

The Nationals are 18-28 on the road. Washington has slugged .417 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Nationals won the last meeting 13-12. Tanner Rainey earned his first victory and Josh Bell went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Washington. Hector Neris registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 47 extra base hits and is batting .232.

Turner leads the Nationals with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .521.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .272 batting average, 6.08 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Travis Jankowski: (covid-19), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (triceps), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).