Minor expected to start for Kansas City against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (59-40, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-55, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (7-8, 5.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +108, White Sox -125; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Chicago will face off on Monday.

The Royals are 25-24 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has slugged .393 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .505 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 24-23 away from home. Chicago is slugging .416 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .471.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Foster earned his second victory and Adam Eaton went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Wade Davis took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 40 extra base hits and is batting .279.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 37 extra base hits and 75 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

White Sox: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).