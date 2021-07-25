South Korea’s women archers wrap up 9th straight team gold

A contingent led by An San captured South Korea’s ninth straight women’s archery team event Olympic gold medal on Sunday at the Tokyo Games.

The country has never lost since the women’s team event was added to the Olympic program at the 1988 Seoul Games.

An, fresh off a win in the Olympic debut of the mixed team competition, combined with Kang Chae Young and Jang Minhee to beat the Russian Olympic Committee by a final score of 6-0 in tricky wind conditions at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

The nine straight gold medals in the women’s team competition puts South Korea in some exclusive company. They join the U.S. men’s swimming 4x100 medley relay and the Kenyans in the men’s steeplechase for the longest active Olympic winning streaks.

Jang secured the win with a “9” on her final arrow. They cruised past the Russian Olympic Committee, which was represented by Svetlana Gomboeva, Elena Osipova and Ksenia Perova. Gomboeva suffered a scare in the ranking round Friday, when she collapsed because of the extreme heat.

The bronze medal went to Germany after a 5-1 win over Belarus. The German squad was made up of Michelle Kroppen, Charline Schwarz and Lisa Unruh, who wrapped up the medal with a “10” on the final arrow. Unruh was second in the individual competition at the 2016 Rio Games.

The women’s team competition consists of each squad shooting six arrows — two for each athlete — as part of a set. The team with the highest score receives two set points. The first team to pick up five set points is the winner.

On Monday, it will be the men's team event where South Korea will once again be the favorite.