Toronto FC secures 2-1 win over Chicago, Deleon scores

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Nick Deleon scored once and Toronto FC edged the Chicago Fire 2-1 Saturday.

Yeferson Soteldo gave Toronto (3-8-4) a 1-0 lead in the second minute. Nick DeLeon put Toronto up 2-0 in the 76th minute, assisted by Patrick Mullins.

Alvaro Medran put the Fire (3-9-3) on the scoreboard in the 77th minute.

The Fire outshot Toronto 24-6, with 12 shots on goal to three for Toronto.

Alex Bono had 11 saves for Toronto. Bobby Shuttleworth made one save for the Fire.

